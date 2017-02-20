Writers Guild Awards: Moonlight beffa La La Land

Rispetto alle nomination che vi abbiamo comunicato qualche settimana fa, a trionfare nella categoria cinematografica è stato Moonlight di Barry Jenkins che ha scalzato inaspettatamente il front-runner La La Land di Damien Chazelle, miglior sceneggiatura non originale.
Ecco tutti i vincitori dei WGA 2017 per quanto concerne la categoria cinematografica:
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Moonlight, Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
Command and Control, Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films