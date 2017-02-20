Writers Guild Awards: Moonlight beffa La La Land

Manca meno di una settimana alla Notte degli Oscar ma la stagione dei premi non si limita certamente agli Academy Awards. Nella notte sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei, assegnati dalla Writers Guild of America West e dalla Writers Guild of America East per premiare le migliori sceneggiature nei vari ambiti dello spettacolo.

Rispetto alle nomination che vi abbiamo comunicato qualche settimana fa, a trionfare nella categoria cinematografica è stato Moonlight di Barry Jenkins che ha scalzato inaspettatamente il front-runner La La Land di Damien Chazelle, miglior sceneggiatura non originale.

Ecco tutti i vincitori dei WGA 2017 per quanto concerne la categoria cinematografica:



ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Moonlight, Written by Barry Jenkins, Story by Tarell McCraney; A24

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival, Screenplay by Eric Heisserer; Based on the Story "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang; Paramount Pictures



DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY



Command and Control, Telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, Story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts; Based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser; American Experience Films