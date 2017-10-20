Un sito raccoglie 50 sceneggiature disponibili al download gratuito

Script Reader Pro ha riunito in una incredibile collezione cinquanta sceneggiature, disponibili singolarmente al download gratuito e digitalizzate in un database diviso per generi.

Sarà possibile, infatti, scegliere tra dramma, commedia, thriller, horror e action/avventura, con dieci film disponibili per ogni genere. All’interno potrete trovare gli script di classici come Alien, Le iene, o altri più contemporanei come It Follows, Nightcrawler – Lo sciacallo o Le amiche della sposa.

Per gli aspiranti sceneggiatori, il consiglio è quello di fiondarsi a scaricare le sceneggiature di Lost in Translation di Sofia Coppola o Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind della coppia Michel Gondry/Charlie Kaufman o ancora di Non è un paese per vecchi di Joel e Ethan Coen, tutte vincitrici dell'Oscar nella relativa categoria. Per farlo vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale di Script Reader Pro. Di seguito l’elenco completo degli script disponibili.

DRAMA

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Jerry McGuire”

“Little Children”

“Lost in Translation”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“The Truman Show”

“Up in the Air”

“The Visitor”

“Whiplash”

COMEDY

“(500) Days of Summer”

“Bridesmaids”

“The Hangover”

“Hannah and Her Sisters”

“Mean Girls”

“Planes, Trains & Automobiles”

“Sideways”

“Stranger Than Fiction”

“There’s Something About Mary”

“When Harry Met Sally”

ACTION/ADVENTURE

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“The Dark Knight”

“Die Hard”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

“Inside Out”

“Lone Survivor”

“Looper”

“The Matrix”

“Zombieland

THRILLER

“Collateral”

“The Departed”

“Flightplan”

“The Girl on the Train”

“Nightcrawler”

“No Country for Old Men”

“Prisoners”

“Reservoir Dogs”

“Training Day”

“The Usual Suspects”

HORROR

“Alien”

“Dawn of the Dead”

“Final Destination”

“It Follows”

“Jennifer’s Body”

“The Omen”

“The Ring”

“Saw”

“Scream”

“The Sixth Sense”