Trainspotting 2: i titoli della colonna sonora trapelano in rete

Le tracce memorabili dell'originale hanno subito una rielaborazione, come per esempio Lust for Life di Iggy Pop, che è stata remixata da The Prodigy. Anche Born Slippy di Underworld subirà un rimaneggiamento e questa volta sembra che porterà il titolo di Slow Slippy.
L'elenco dei brani completo, subito rimosso da Amazon, è disponibile qui sotto:
Lust for Life - Iggy Pop (The Prodigy Remix)
Shotgun Mouthwash - High Contrast
Silk - Wolf Alice
Get Up - Young Fathers
Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Eventually But (Spud's Letter to Gail) - Underworld and Ewen Bremner
Only God Knows - Young Fathers
Dad's Best Friend - The Rubberbandits
Dreaming - Blondie
Radio Ga Ga - Queen
It's Like That - RUN-DMC and Jason Nevins
(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais - The Clas
Rain or Shine - Young Father
Whitest Boy on the Beach - Fat White Family
Slow Slippy - Underworld
Il cast originale di Trainspotting 2 comprende Ewan McGregor (Renton), Robert Carlyle (Begbie), Ewen Bremner (Spud), Jonny Lee Miller (Sick Boy) e Kelly MacDonald (Diane).