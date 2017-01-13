Trainspotting 2: i titoli della colonna sonora trapelano in rete

Considerando cheè stato sicuramente uno dei film più iconici degli anni '90,ha avuto il suo bel da fare con il sequel di questa pellicola, anche per la definizione della sua colonna sonora. Da poco, l'elenco completo delle canzoni è trapelato su Amazon e - per la maggior parte - sembra che il film guarderà al passato.

Le tracce memorabili dell'originale hanno subito una rielaborazione, come per esempio Lust for Life di Iggy Pop, che è stata remixata da The Prodigy. Anche Born Slippy di Underworld subirà un rimaneggiamento e questa volta sembra che porterà il titolo di Slow Slippy.

L'elenco dei brani completo, subito rimosso da Amazon, è disponibile qui sotto:

Lust for Life - Iggy Pop (The Prodigy Remix)

Shotgun Mouthwash - High Contrast

Silk - Wolf Alice

Get Up - Young Fathers

Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Eventually But (Spud's Letter to Gail) - Underworld and Ewen Bremner

Only God Knows - Young Fathers

Dad's Best Friend - The Rubberbandits

Dreaming - Blondie

Radio Ga Ga - Queen

It's Like That - RUN-DMC and Jason Nevins

(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais - The Clas

Rain or Shine - Young Father

Whitest Boy on the Beach - Fat White Family

Slow Slippy - Underworld

Il cast originale di Trainspotting 2 comprende Ewan McGregor (Renton), Robert Carlyle (Begbie), Ewen Bremner (Spud), Jonny Lee Miller (Sick Boy) e Kelly MacDonald (Diane).