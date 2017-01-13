  1. HOME Cinema
Trainspotting 2: i titoli della colonna sonora trapelano in rete

Considerando che Trainspotting è stato sicuramente uno dei film più iconici degli anni '90, Danny Boyle ha avuto il suo bel da fare con il sequel di questa pellicola, anche per la definizione della sua colonna sonora. Da poco, l'elenco completo delle canzoni è trapelato su Amazon e - per la maggior parte - sembra che il film guarderà al passato.

Le tracce memorabili dell'originale hanno subito una rielaborazione, come per esempio Lust for Life di Iggy Pop, che è stata remixata da The Prodigy. Anche Born Slippy di Underworld subirà un rimaneggiamento e questa volta sembra che porterà il titolo di Slow Slippy.

L'elenco dei brani completo, subito rimosso da Amazon, è disponibile qui sotto:

Lust for Life - Iggy Pop (The Prodigy Remix)
Shotgun Mouthwash - High Contrast
Silk - Wolf Alice
Get Up - Young Fathers
Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Eventually But (Spud's Letter to Gail) - Underworld and Ewen Bremner
Only God Knows - Young Fathers
Dad's Best Friend - The Rubberbandits
Dreaming - Blondie
Radio Ga Ga - Queen
It's Like That - RUN-DMC and Jason Nevins
(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais - The Clas
Rain or Shine - Young Father
Whitest Boy on the Beach - Fat White Family
Slow Slippy - Underworld

Il cast originale di Trainspotting 2 comprende Ewan McGregor (Renton), Robert Carlyle (Begbie), Ewen Bremner (Spud), Jonny Lee Miller (Sick Boy) e Kelly MacDonald (Diane).

