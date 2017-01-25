The Predator: Jacob Tremblay è nel cast

Il giovane attore si unisce ad un cast che include attori del calibro di Thomas Jane (The Punisher), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalisse), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) e Sterling K. Brown (Pantera Nera).
Le riprese partiranno a febbraio per la regia di Shane Black, autore di Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys e Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang; Black ha co-scritto la sceneggiatura di questo nuovo Predator insieme a Fred Dekker.
The Predator uscirà in USA il 9 febbraio 2018.