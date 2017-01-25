  1. HOME Cinema
The Predator: Jacob Tremblay è nel cast

Il cast di The Predator, nuovo capitolo nella saga di Predator, si allarga sempre di più. Il The Hollywood Reporter svela che il giovanissimo attore Jacob Tremblay (Room) si è unito al cast della pellicola.

Il giovane attore si unisce ad un cast che include attori del calibro di Thomas Jane (The Punisher), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalisse), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) e Sterling K. Brown (Pantera Nera).

Le riprese partiranno a febbraio per la regia di Shane Black, autore di Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys e Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang; Black ha co-scritto la sceneggiatura di questo nuovo Predator insieme a Fred Dekker.

The Predator uscirà in USA il 9 febbraio 2018.

The Predator

The Predator

  • Distributore:
  • Genere: Azione
  • Regia: Shane Black
  • Sceneggiatura: Shane Black, Fred Dekker
  • Nazione: Usa

