The Death and Life of John F. Donovan: le prime immagini dal set di Dolan!

Collider ha diffuso i primi scatti ufficiali dal set del nuovo film di, il primo in lingua inglese, dal titolo, con un cast stellare e sicuramente uno de titoli più attesi del 2018. Le immagini mostrano alcuni dei protagonisti del film e non fanno altro che aumentare l'attesa per l'uscita del film.

La trama del film è incentrata su una star della tv americana che intrattiene una corrispondenza con un giovane fan, che ricorderà l'impatto che ebbe quel rapporto epistolare nel corso della sua vita.

Diretto da Xavier Dolan, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan comprende nel cast Kit Harington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Bella Thorne, Kathy Bates, Susan Sarandon, Jared Keeso, Thandie Newton, Ben Schnetzer, Jacob Tremblay, Chris Zylka, Emily Hampshire, Michael Gambon, Sarah Gadon, Ari Miller, Leni Parker e Sarah Jeanne-Labrosse. L'uscita è prevista per i primi mesi del 2018.