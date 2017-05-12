La trama del film è incentrata su una star della tv americana che intrattiene una corrispondenza con un giovane fan, che ricorderà l'impatto che ebbe quel rapporto epistolare nel corso della sua vita.
Diretto da Xavier Dolan, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan comprende nel cast Kit Harington, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Bella Thorne, Kathy Bates, Susan Sarandon, Jared Keeso, Thandie Newton, Ben Schnetzer, Jacob Tremblay, Chris Zylka, Emily Hampshire, Michael Gambon, Sarah Gadon, Ari Miller, Leni Parker e Sarah Jeanne-Labrosse. L'uscita è prevista per i primi mesi del 2018.
The Death and Life of John F. Donovan: le prime immagini dal set di Dolan!di
Davide Sica
