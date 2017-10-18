Teen Titans GO! cambia titolo: ora si chiama Teen Titans GO! To The Movies

Il film esce nelle sale nordamericane il il 27 luglio 2018; di dettagli sul progetto ancora non ce ne sono, tutto è tenuto sotto il più stretto riserbo ma quel che è sicuro è che la pellicola si concentrerà sulle avventure degli eroi DC della serie Cartoon Network creata da Arnold Drake, George Pérez e Marv Wolfman.
I Teen Titans sono apparsi anche in Teen Titans: The Judas Contract e faranno anche il loro debutto nella serie live-action intitolata Titans, che verrà trasmessa sulla piattaforma di streaming digitale della DC.
Il cast vocale principale: Greg Cipes darà voce a Beast Boy, Scott Menville darà voce a Robin, Khary Payton a Cyborg, Tara Strong darà voce a Raven e Hyden Walch sarà Starfire. Inoltre, ci saranno anche Will Arnett e Kristen Bell.
Quando avremo ulteriori notizie riguardanti Teen Titans GO! To The Movies non mancheremo di informarvi.