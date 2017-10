Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi: William Shatner trolla il film con un Porg poster

I think @starwars has officially jumped the shark. 😳🙄 Wasn’t @HamillHimself supposed to be in this movie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HFiA56hlS3

I think @WilliamShatner has officially jumped the snark.😜😇 You've got your BORGS, Bill- I've got my PORGS, OK? 😎 #TheFarceIsStrongInShatner https://t.co/W28T3sixr3