Spider-Man: Homecoming, annunciata l'edizione home video

In rete è trapelata anche la lista dei contenuti speciali inclusi in quest'edizione e, sicuramente, c'è della roba piuttosto interessante. Ve la riportiamo qui di seguito:
Featurette
- The Vulture Takes Flight
- Spidey Stunts
- A Tangled Web
- Searching For Spider-Man
- Aftermath
- Jon Watts: Head of the Class
- Food For Thought
- Brain Power
- Your Changing Body
Scene tagliate & Estese
- A Film by Peter Parker (Director's Cut)
- Cafeteria
- Return from ATM
- Triskelion Cleanup
- Anxious Toomes
- Go It Alone
- Happy Calls His Mom
- Midtown News Final Segment
- Mr. Harrington Lessons in Love
- Aaron Still Stuck
- ·Sneak Peek at Marvel’s Spider-Man on Playstation
- Spider-Man: Homecoming VR Trailer
- Errori sul set
