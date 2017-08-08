Logo Everyeye Cinema

Spider-Man: Homecoming, annunciata l'edizione home video

Sony Pictures e Marvel Studios hanno annunciato per ottobre l'arrivo in home video di Spider-Man: Homecoming, ultima fatica cinematografica dello studio, per la regia di Jon Watts.

In rete è trapelata anche la lista dei contenuti speciali inclusi in quest'edizione e, sicuramente, c'è della roba piuttosto interessante. Ve la riportiamo qui di seguito:

Featurette

  1. The Vulture Takes Flight
  2. Spidey Stunts
  3. A Tangled Web
  4. Searching For Spider-Man
  5. Aftermath
  6. Jon Watts: Head of the Class
  7. Food For Thought
  8. Brain Power
  9. Your Changing Body

Scene tagliate & Estese

  1. A Film by Peter Parker (Director's Cut)
  2. Cafeteria
  3. Return from ATM
  4. Triskelion Cleanup
  5. Anxious Toomes
  6. Go It Alone
  7. Happy Calls His Mom
  8. Midtown News Final Segment
  9. Mr. Harrington Lessons in Love
  10. Aaron Still Stuck
  1. ·Sneak Peek at Marvel’s Spider-Man on Playstation
  2. Spider-Man: Homecoming VR Trailer
  3. Errori sul set
Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • Distributore:
  • Genere: Comics / Fumetti
  • Regia: Jon Watts
  • Interpreti: Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Tony Revolori, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier
  • +

Nelle sale Italiane dal: 06/07/2017

incasso box office: 2.653.434 Euro

Nelle sale USA dal: 07/07/2017

incasso box office: 117.027.503 Euro

