Spider-Man: Homecoming, annunciata l'edizione home video

Sony Pictures e Marvel Studios hanno annunciato per ottobre l'arrivo in home video di, ultima fatica cinematografica dello studio, per la regia di

In rete è trapelata anche la lista dei contenuti speciali inclusi in quest'edizione e, sicuramente, c'è della roba piuttosto interessante. Ve la riportiamo qui di seguito:

Featurette

The Vulture Takes Flight Spidey Stunts A Tangled Web Searching For Spider-Man Aftermath Jon Watts: Head of the Class Food For Thought Brain Power Your Changing Body

Scene tagliate & Estese

A Film by Peter Parker (Director's Cut) Cafeteria Return from ATM Triskelion Cleanup Anxious Toomes Go It Alone Happy Calls His Mom Midtown News Final Segment Mr. Harrington Lessons in Love Aaron Still Stuck

·Sneak Peek at Marvel’s Spider-Man on Playstation Spider-Man: Homecoming VR Trailer Errori sul set