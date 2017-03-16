  1. HOME Cinema
  2. Skyscraper
  3. Notizie
  4. Skyscraper: svelata la data d'uscita del film con Dwayne Johnson

Skyscraper: svelata la data d'uscita del film con Dwayne Johnson

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
La Universal e la Legendary hanno svelato la data d'uscita ufficiale del thriller Skyscraper, film che vede per protagonista Dwayne Johnson, star di Fast & Furious e Baywatch. La data del rilascio nelle sale cinematografiche americane è fissata per il 13 luglio 2018. Skyscraper è un progetto scritto e diretto da Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Dwayne Johnson è la punta di diamante di Skyscraper, film che racconta la vicenda di Will Ford, ex-militare ed ex-capo di un team dell'FBI che si occupa di situazioni in cui sono coinvolti degli ostaggi. Lavorando come capo della sicurezza di un grattacielo cinese dato alle fiamme, Ford viene accusato del fatto e non gli resta altro che scappare per scoprire il vero responsabile e salvare la sua famiglia.
Skyscraper è prodotto da Beau Flynn, Johnson e Thurber.

FONTE: ComingSoon

Altri contenuti per Skyscraper

  1. Wonder Woman: online le nuove foto promozionali
  2. Dumplin': Jennifer Aniston sarà la star del film
Skyscraper

Skyscraper

  • Distributore:
  • Genere: Azione
  • Regia: Rawson Marshall Thurber
  • Interpreti: Dwayne Johnson

quanto attendi Skyscraper?

45%

Basse aspettative
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti