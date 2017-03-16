Skyscraper: svelata la data d'uscita del film con Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson è la punta di diamante di Skyscraper, film che racconta la vicenda di Will Ford, ex-militare ed ex-capo di un team dell'FBI che si occupa di situazioni in cui sono coinvolti degli ostaggi. Lavorando come capo della sicurezza di un grattacielo cinese dato alle fiamme, Ford viene accusato del fatto e non gli resta altro che scappare per scoprire il vero responsabile e salvare la sua famiglia.
Skyscraper è prodotto da Beau Flynn, Johnson e Thurber.
BREAKING: Grateful to share this big news. Universal Studios and @Legendary Pictures have declared JULY 13th 2018 SKYSCRAPER weekend. Massive scale of a movie we've been developing for almost two years and we start shooting this August - in CHINA. Our script, written and to be directed by Rawson Thurber, focuses on the world's largest skyscraper - that's on fire. A towering inferno almost a mile into the sky and my wife and kids are trapped on the top floor. My character is a disabled US War Vet and former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader. This character is inspired by the thousands of disabled US veterans and war heroes I've had the honor of shaking hands with over the years. This character is also an homage to the every day man and woman who, despite all odds, will dig deep and do everything possible to protect and save their family. Research for this film has been a real education for me (and that's saying a lot considering my horrible freshman year GPA) from meeting with the world's top skyscraper architects to spending amazing time with our US combat and disabled vets. Good thing I'm not afraid of heights. But at 4,000ft it's a different story. Let's get to work. #CHINA #SevenBucksProds #FlynnPicturesCo #Zhao #SKYSCRAPER JULY 13th 2018
