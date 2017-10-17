Logo Everyeye Cinema

Saw: Legacy, una nuova clip dall'ottavo episodio della saga horror

di
Lionsgate ha diffuso, tramite IGN, una nuova clip ufficiale da Saw: Legacy (in originale: Jigsaw), che potete trovare dopo il salto. L'ottavo capitolo della saga horror arriverà in tempo per Halloween nei cinema di tutto il mondo.

La Lionsgate sta intensificando il marketing intorno al film in questi giorni, diffondendo anche altri spot e featurette.

Saw: Legacy, che arriva ben sette anni dopo il settimo episodio, vede nel cast Laura Vandervoort (Smallville) Hannah Anderson (Shoot the Messenger), Brittany Allen, Clé Bennett (The Expanse), Callum Keith Rennie (Battlestar Galactica), Matt Passmore (The Glades), Paul Braunstein (La Cosa) e Tobin Bell.

Michael & Peter Spierig hanno diretto il film da uno script firmato da Pete Goldfinger & Josh Stolberg, insieme a James Wan e Leigh Whannell.

Saw - Legacy

Saw - Legacy
  • Distributore:
  • Genere: Horror
  • Regia: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
  • Interpreti: Laura Vandervoort, Hannah Anderson, Tobin Bell

Nelle sale Italiane dal: 31/10/2017

