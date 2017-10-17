Saw: Legacy, una nuova clip dall'ottavo episodio della saga horror

La Lionsgate sta intensificando il marketing intorno al film in questi giorni, diffondendo anche altri spot e featurette.
Saw: Legacy, che arriva ben sette anni dopo il settimo episodio, vede nel cast Laura Vandervoort (Smallville) Hannah Anderson (Shoot the Messenger), Brittany Allen, Clé Bennett (The Expanse), Callum Keith Rennie (Battlestar Galactica), Matt Passmore (The Glades), Paul Braunstein (La Cosa) e Tobin Bell.
Michael & Peter Spierig hanno diretto il film da uno script firmato da Pete Goldfinger & Josh Stolberg, insieme a James Wan e Leigh Whannell.