San Diego Comic-Con 2017: il programma degli eventi, date e orari dei panel

Mercoledi 19 luglio (Preview Night)
- 3:00 - Presentazione a cura di Warner Bros. di alcuni show, tra i quali il pilot esclusivo di Deception e i primi footage delle serie DC Krypton e Black Lightning.
Giovedì 20 luglio
- 19:15 – Ghostbusters 101: A Ghostbusters panel of Biblical Proportions!, un panel che ha offerto una panoramica dei prossimi progetti legati al franchise
- 19: 30 – Presentazione di Voltron: Legendary Defenders, una produzione DreamWorks che approderà su Netflix
- 20:00 – Panel 20th Century Fox
- 20:45 – Presentazione di Call of Duty WW2 Zombie
- 21:00 – Focus sui fumetti di Sherlock con Steve Moffat
- 22:00 – Shadowhunters
- 23:00 – Colony, Teen Wolf
- 23:30 – Syfy: Battlestar Galactica Reunion
- 00:00 – Van Helsing
- 00:15 – Netflix Films: Bright e Death Note
- 00:45 – The Strain
- 01:00 – Z Nation
- 02:00 – Legion
- 03:00 – The Exorcist
- 03:15 – Marvel Television: Inhumans
- 03:45 – Lego Ninjago: Il Film
- 04:00 – Netflix Original: Castlevania
- 04:15 – 12 Monkeys
Venerdì 21 luglio
- 19:00 - The Big Bang Theory
- 20:15 – Fear The Walking Dead, iZombie
- 21:15 – The Walking Dead
- 21:30 – The 100
- 22:30 – Game of Thrones
- 23:45 – I segreti di Twin Peaks: A Damn Good Panel
- 00:45 – The Gifted
- 01:00 – Preacher
- 01:45 – The Tick
- 02:00 – Outlander
- 02:15 – Netflix: Marvel’s The Defenders
- 02:45 – Vikings
- 03:45 – Sharknado 5… Earth 0
Sabato 22 luglio
- 20:00 – Riverdale
- 20:30 – Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation
- 21:00 – I Simpson
- 21:30 – Marvel Animation Presents
- 22:15 – Krypton
- 22:50 – Lucifer
- 23:30 – Star Trek: Discovery, Wynonna Earp
- 23:50 – Gotham
- 00:00 Stranger Things
- 00:30 – Supergirl
- 01:10 – Legends of Tomorrow
- 01:15 – Westworld
- 01:50 – Black Lightning
- 02:10 – The Flash
- 02:30 – Marvel Studios
- 02:50 – Arrow
Domenica 23 luglio
- 19:15 – Marvel’s Spider-Man World Premiere (animation)
- 19:30 – Supernatural
- 20:45 – The Last Ship
- 21:00 – Buffy L’ammazzavampiri: Two Decades with Feeling a 20th Anniversary Celebration
- 21:00 – Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
- 21:30 Mr. Mercedes
- 22:00 Doctor Who
