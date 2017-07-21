  1. HOME Cinema
  2. San Diego Comic-Con 2017
  3. Notizie
  4. San Diego Comic-Con 2017: il programma degli eventi, date e orari dei panel

San Diego Comic-Con 2017: il programma degli eventi, date e orari dei panel

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
Il San Diego Comic-Con 2017 è partito ufficialmente, con i primi panel già avviati alle rispettive presentazioni. Anche quest’anno possiamo aspettarci grandi novità dal settore dell’intrattenimento: diamo uno sguardo al programma generale dell’evento, partendo dalla serata di anteprima del 19 luglio, con date e orari italiani di tutti i panel.

Mercoledi 19 luglio (Preview Night)

  • 3:00 - Presentazione a cura di Warner Bros. di alcuni show, tra i quali il pilot esclusivo di Deception e i primi footage delle serie DC Krypton e Black Lightning.

Giovedì 20 luglio

  • 19:15 – Ghostbusters 101: A Ghostbusters panel of Biblical Proportions!, un panel che ha offerto una panoramica dei prossimi progetti legati al franchise
  • 19: 30 – Presentazione di Voltron: Legendary Defenders, una produzione DreamWorks che approderà su Netflix
  • 20:00 – Panel 20th Century Fox
  • 20:45 – Presentazione di Call of Duty WW2 Zombie
  • 21:00 – Focus sui fumetti di Sherlock con Steve Moffat
  • 22:00 – Shadowhunters
  • 23:00 – Colony, Teen Wolf
  • 23:30 – Syfy: Battlestar Galactica Reunion
  • 00:00 – Van Helsing
  • 00:15 – Netflix Films: Bright e Death Note
  • 00:45 – The Strain
  • 01:00 – Z Nation
  • 02:00 – Legion
  • 03:00 – The Exorcist
  • 03:15 – Marvel Television: Inhumans
  • 03:45 – Lego Ninjago: Il Film
  • 04:00 – Netflix Original: Castlevania
  • 04:15 – 12 Monkeys

Venerdì 21 luglio

  • 19:00 - The Big Bang Theory
  • 20:15 – Fear The Walking Dead, iZombie
  • 21:15 – The Walking Dead
  • 21:30 – The 100
  • 22:30 – Game of Thrones
  • 23:45 – I segreti di Twin Peaks: A Damn Good Panel
  • 00:45 – The Gifted
  • 01:00 – Preacher
  • 01:45 – The Tick
  • 02:00 – Outlander
  • 02:15 – Netflix: Marvel’s The Defenders
  • 02:45 – Vikings
  • 03:45 – Sharknado 5… Earth 0

Sabato 22 luglio

  • 20:00 – Riverdale
  • 20:30 – Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation
  • 21:00 – I Simpson
  • 21:30 – Marvel Animation Presents
  • 22:15 – Krypton
  • 22:50 – Lucifer
  • 23:30 – Star Trek: Discovery, Wynonna Earp
  • 23:50 – Gotham
  • 00:00 Stranger Things
  • 00:30 – Supergirl
  • 01:10 – Legends of Tomorrow
  • 01:15 – Westworld
  • 01:50 – Black Lightning
  • 02:10 – The Flash
  • 02:30 – Marvel Studios
  • 02:50 – Arrow

Domenica 23 luglio

  • 19:15 – Marvel’s Spider-Man World Premiere (animation)
  • 19:30 – Supernatural
  • 20:45 – The Last Ship
  • 21:00 – Buffy L’ammazzavampiri: Two Decades with Feeling a 20th Anniversary Celebration
  • 21:00 – Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency
  • 21:30 Mr. Mercedes
  • 22:00 Doctor Who
Quanto è interessante?
1 Segnala Notizia Segnala Errori Vai ai commenti

Altri contenuti per San Diego Comic-Con 2017

  1. Il nuovo trailer di Bright con Will Smith e Joel Edgerton dal Comic-Con
  2. Light e Ryuk s'incontrano nella clip di Death Note dal Comic-Con
San Diego Comic-Con 2017

San Diego Comic-Con 2017

quanto attendi San Diego Comic-Con 2017?

ND.
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti