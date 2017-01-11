Producers Guild Awards: 'La La Land' e 'Moonlight' in testa alle nomination

  1. HOME Cinema
Da poche ore è stato rivelato che i principali contendenti per i prossimi Producers Guild of America sono i già pluripremiati La La Land e Moonlight, affiancati dalla pellicola Manchester by the Sea. Tutti e tre i film, infatti, sono stati nominati per il prestigioso riconoscimento. Le nomination sono disponibili dopo il salto.

I Producers Guild Awards sono spesso tra gli indicatori migliori per le candidature all'Oscar. I vincitori dei premi di questa 28esima edizione saranno annunciati il 28 gennaio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles. Quest'anno, il PGA presenterà onori speciali a Tom Rothman, James L. Brooks, Irwin Winkler e Megan Ellison.

Qui di seguito potete trovare la lista completa delle nomination:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Arrival
Deadpool
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
The Secret Life of Pets
Zootopia

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures
Dancer
The Eagle Huntress
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
Tower

