Producers Guild Awards: 'La La Land' e 'Moonlight' in testa alle nomination

Da poche ore è stato rivelato che i principali contendenti per i prossimisono i già pluripremiati, affiancati dalla pellicola. Tutti e tre i film, infatti, sono stati nominati per il prestigioso riconoscimento. Le nomination sono disponibili dopo il salto.

I Producers Guild Awards sono spesso tra gli indicatori migliori per le candidature all'Oscar. I vincitori dei premi di questa 28esima edizione saranno annunciati il 28 gennaio al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles. Quest'anno, il PGA presenterà onori speciali a Tom Rothman, James L. Brooks, Irwin Winkler e Megan Ellison.

Qui di seguito potete trovare la lista completa delle nomination:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Arrival

Deadpool

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

Dancer

The Eagle Huntress

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

Tower