Mission: Impossible 6: Henry Cavill e Tom Cruise insieme sul set

di
Il regista di Mission: Impossible 6 Chris McQuarrie ha pubblicato una nuova foto dal set con lui che posa insieme a Tom Cruise e Henry Cavill, che appare in un look totalmente diverso rispetto al solito.

Dopo essere arrivato a Parigi la scorsa settimana, il nuovo acquisto del franchise Henry Cavill (Justice League) ha finalmente incontrato Tom Cruise (La Mummia) sul set dell'anticipatissimo film action della Paramount.

Così il regista ha deciso di postare questa immagine dal suo account Instagram con alle spalle anche la Torre Eiffel illuminata. Il film uscirà nelle sale a luglio 2018.

Il cast di Mission: Impossible 6 è composto da Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris e Sian Brooke. Simon Pegg tornerà forse coe Benji. I produttori sono McQuarrie, Cruise, Don Granger e J.J. Abrams, David Ellison e Dana Goldberg della Skydance Productions.

FONTE: Comicbookmovie.com

