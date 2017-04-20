Mission: Impossible 6: Henry Cavill e Tom Cruise insieme sul set

Dopo essere arrivato a Parigi la scorsa settimana, il nuovo acquisto del franchise Henry Cavill (Justice League) ha finalmente incontrato Tom Cruise (La Mummia) sul set dell'anticipatissimo film action della Paramount.
Così il regista ha deciso di postare questa immagine dal suo account Instagram con alle spalle anche la Torre Eiffel illuminata. Il film uscirà nelle sale a luglio 2018.
Il cast di Mission: Impossible 6 è composto da Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Alec Baldwin, Sean Harris e Sian Brooke. Simon Pegg tornerà forse coe Benji. I produttori sono McQuarrie, Cruise, Don Granger e J.J. Abrams, David Ellison e Dana Goldberg della Skydance Productions.FONTE: Comicbookmovie.com