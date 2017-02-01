Kong: Skull Island, il poster IMAX omaggia Apocalypse Now

Legendary Pictures e Warner Bros. Pictures hanno diffuso in rete un nuovo poster IMAX per l'attesoche omaggia il cult movie: potete vederlo in calce a questa notizia.

Nel cast di Kong: Skull Island vedremo attori del calibro di Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John Goodman e John C. Reilly. Diretto da Jordan Vogt-Roberts, Kong: Skull Islandè scritto da John Gatins e Max Borenstein. John Jashni e Thomas Tull della Legendary Pictures producono il film insieme a Mary Parent.

La Legendary ha promesso che il film omaggerà i vecchi film e la mitologia di King Kong sebbene sarà ambientato in una nuova timeline.

Il film arriverà a marzo nei cinema di tutto il mondo, distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures.