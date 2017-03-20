Kingsman: The Golden Circle, anticipata la data di uscita

La Twentieth Century Fox ha deciso di anticipare la data di uscita statunitense al 27 settembre 2017, anziché il 6 ottobre. Sicuramente la data è stata anticipata di poco... ma farà felici i fan del fumetto di Mark Millar.
Matthew Vaughn, che ha diretto anche il primo, tornerà a dirigere anche questo sequel, interpretato da Taron Egerton. Nel cast anche Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Sir Elton John, Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum e Julianne Moore. Inoltre dovrebbe tornare anche Colin Firth.
Vi terremo aggiornati a riguardo.