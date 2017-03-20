Kingsman: The Golden Circle, anticipata la data di uscita

  1. HOME Cinema
La data di uscita di Kingsman: The Golden Circle, sequel dell'acclamato Kingsman: The Secret Service, continua a cambiare ma, stavolta, viene anticipata, per la felicità dei numerosi fan del film originale.

La Twentieth Century Fox ha deciso di anticipare la data di uscita statunitense al 27 settembre 2017, anziché il 6 ottobre. Sicuramente la data è stata anticipata di poco... ma farà felici i fan del fumetto di Mark Millar.

Matthew Vaughn, che ha diretto anche il primo, tornerà a dirigere anche questo sequel, interpretato da Taron Egerton. Nel cast anche Halle Berry, Mark Strong, Sir Elton John, Jeff Bridges, Channing Tatum e Julianne Moore. Inoltre dovrebbe tornare anche Colin Firth.

Vi terremo aggiornati a riguardo.

