Justice League: un'occhiata alla Batmobile tramite modellino

Zack Snyder dirigerà Justice League da uno script di Chris Terrio; Snyder ha diretto L'Uomo D'Acciaio e Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ben Affleck riprenderà i panni di Batman insieme a Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) e Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Justice League sarà nelle sale cinematografiche a novembre.
L'Universo DC al cinema è in continua espansione, e stanno arrivano anche i film su Wonder Woman, Flash e Aquaman. In fase di sviluppo ci sono anche Suicide Squad 2, Green Lantern Corps. e Gotham City Sirens; c'è anche un film stand-alone su Batman in preparazione.