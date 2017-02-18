  1. HOME Cinema
Justice League: un'occhiata alla Batmobile tramite modellino

di
In attesa di un trailer ufficiale, arrivano in rete delle immagini della Batmobile che apparirà nel prossimo Justice League. Trovate le immagini del modellino dell'auto di Batman dopo il salto.

Zack Snyder dirigerà Justice League da uno script di Chris Terrio; Snyder ha diretto L'Uomo D'Acciaio e Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ben Affleck riprenderà i panni di Batman insieme a Henry Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Ezra Miller (Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) e Jason Momoa (Aquaman). Justice League sarà nelle sale cinematografiche a novembre.

L'Universo DC al cinema è in continua espansione, e stanno arrivano anche i film su Wonder Woman, Flash e Aquaman. In fase di sviluppo ci sono anche Suicide Squad 2, Green Lantern Corps. e Gotham City Sirens; c'è anche un film stand-alone su Batman in preparazione.

