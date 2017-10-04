Justice League: tutti gli eroi DC riuniti nel nuovo spot cinese del cinecomic

A presentare quello che viene definito come "il più grande team di supereroi di sempre" ci pensa Jason Momoa (Aquaman), aprendo il campo ai compagni, che sono Ben Affleck (Batman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) e Ray Fisher (Cyborg). In realtà il filmato mostra più gli interpreti in abiti civili e scene del film, ma si sa, il marketing in Cina è particolare.
Justice League vedrà nel cast anche Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds, Amy Adams e J.K. Simmons, per un'uscita prevista nelle sale italiane il prossimo 16 novembre.
#JusticeLeague Chinese Marketing: first JL promoting video from Greatest Heroes group ever, they even wish our happy Mid-autumn festival !! pic.twitter.com/czP682tCnp— Fiona/Zaddy's girl (@fukujang0627) 4 ottobre 2017
