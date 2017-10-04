Justice League: tutti gli eroi DC riuniti nel nuovo spot cinese del cinecomic

Mentre cresce l'attesa per vedere finalmente lo Justice League di, la campagna promozionale del cinecomic Dc entra nel vivo anche in Cina, mercato per il quale è stato rilasciato oggi un nuovo spot con tutti gli eroi del crossover riuniti insieme.

A presentare quello che viene definito come "il più grande team di supereroi di sempre" ci pensa Jason Momoa (Aquaman), aprendo il campo ai compagni, che sono Ben Affleck (Batman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) e Ray Fisher (Cyborg). In realtà il filmato mostra più gli interpreti in abiti civili e scene del film, ma si sa, il marketing in Cina è particolare.



Justice League vedrà nel cast anche Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds, Amy Adams e J.K. Simmons, per un'uscita prevista nelle sale italiane il prossimo 16 novembre.