Justice League: tante nuove immagini dal cinefumetto DC

di
Dopo il poster ufficiale, la Warner Bros. Pictures continua a diramare in rete nuove immagini promozionali dal cinefumetto della DC Comics: Justice League. Potete trovare tutte le immagini nella galleria in calce alla news.

Diretto da Zack Snyder (con Joss Whedon che è subentrato durante le riprese aggiuntive e la post-produzione), Justice League vede gli eroi di punta dei fumetti della DC Comics unirsi per fronteggiare una minaccia comune: Steppenwolf, a cui dà vita Ciaran Hinds.

Gli eroi protagonisti sono Batman (Ben Affleck), Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) e Superman (Henry Cavill). Nel cast anche Jeremy Irons, Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe e J.K. Simmons.

Arriva a novembre nei cinema.

Justice League: tante nuove immagini dal cinefumetto DC

More behind the scenes photos.

Un post condiviso da Welcome To The DCEU Fan Page! (@dc_extended_universe) in data:

Contenuti più Letti