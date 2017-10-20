Justice League: tante nuove immagini dal cinefumetto DC

Diretto da Zack Snyder (con Joss Whedon che è subentrato durante le riprese aggiuntive e la post-produzione), Justice League vede gli eroi di punta dei fumetti della DC Comics unirsi per fronteggiare una minaccia comune: Steppenwolf, a cui dà vita Ciaran Hinds.
Gli eroi protagonisti sono Batman (Ben Affleck), Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) e Superman (Henry Cavill). Nel cast anche Jeremy Irons, Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe e J.K. Simmons.
Arriva a novembre nei cinema.