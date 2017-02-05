Justice League: gli eroi in una nuova foto ufficiale

E' arrivata in rete - un po' a sorpresa, ed in low-res - una nuova foto ufficiale dal prossimo adattamento cinematografico targato DC Comics,: potete visionarla comodamente in calce alla notizia.

In questo scatto vediamo Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) insieme ad Aquaman (Jason Momoa) e Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Ricordiamo che gli altri componenti del team saranno Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill) e Flash (Ezra Miller).

Il film è stato diretto da Zack Snyder, già autore dei precedenti L'Uomo D'Acciaio e Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, ed è stato scritto da Chris Terrio.

Nel cast ci saranno anche Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons e Ciaran Hinds.

Arriverà a novembre nelle sale cinematografiche.