Justice League: gli eroi in una nuova foto ufficiale

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
E' arrivata in rete - un po' a sorpresa, ed in low-res - una nuova foto ufficiale dal prossimo adattamento cinematografico targato DC Comics, Justice League: potete visionarla comodamente in calce alla notizia.

In questo scatto vediamo Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) insieme ad Aquaman (Jason Momoa) e Cyborg (Ray Fisher). Ricordiamo che gli altri componenti del team saranno Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill) e Flash (Ezra Miller).

Il film è stato diretto da Zack Snyder, già autore dei precedenti L'Uomo D'Acciaio e Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, ed è stato scritto da Chris Terrio.

Nel cast ci saranno anche Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Connie Nielsen, J. K. Simmons e Ciaran Hinds.

Arriverà a novembre nelle sale cinematografiche.

Justice League of America

Justice League of America

  • Distributore: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
  • Genere: Azione
  • Regia: Zack Snyder
  • Interpreti: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot

