John Wick Chapter 2: ecco il trailer del Superbowl

Tra poco in USA inizierà il Superbowl, e la Lionsgate non mancherà tra i studios all'appello. E, in attesa del grande evento, lo studio ha diffuso l'atteso spot dedicato a: potete visionarlo in calce a questa notizia.

Dopo il successo del primo episodio, Keanu Reeves tornerà ad interpretare John Wick in questo esplosivo sequel. Common, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, John Leguizamo, Lance Reddick e Ian Mcshane saranno nel cast del film, insieme a Lawrence Fishburne; in John Wick Chapter 2 vedremo anche Riccardo Scamarcio.

Chad Staheliski - che aveva diretto il primo film cult insieme a David Leitch - dirigerà questo secondo capitolo. John Wick Chapter 2 arriva nei cinema statunitensi il prossimo week-end, mentre la release italiana è fissata per il prossimo 23 marzo.