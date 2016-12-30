I film più attesi del 2017 secondo un sondaggio di Fandango!

La Walt Disney Pictures la fa da padrone, con tre titoli in testa. Ma vediamoli:
- Star Wars - Episodio VIII
- Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2
- La Bella & La Bestia
- Wonder Woman
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Justice League
- Fast & Furious 8
- Cinquanta Sfumature di Nero
- Logan
- Cattivissimo Me 3
Questa la lista degli attori, invece, più attesi in una performance nel 2017:
- Chris Pratt (Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2)
- Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious 8, Jumanji, Baywatch)
- Hugh Jackman (Logan, The Greatest Showman)
- Idris Elba (The Dark Tower, Thor: Ragnarok, Molly's Game)
- Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)
... e le attrici:
- Emma Watson (La Bella & La Bestia, The Circle)
- Daisy Ridley (Star Wars - Episodio VIII, Assassinio sull'Orient Express)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow, il nuovo film di Darren Aronofsky)
- Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Kidnap)
- Charlize Theron (Fast & Furious 8, The Coldest City, Tully)