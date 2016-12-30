  1. HOME Cinema
  4. I film più attesi del 2017 secondo un sondaggio di Fandango!

di
Il sito Fandango, come tutti gli anni, ha pubblicato la lista dei film più attesi del 2017 secondo un sondaggio tra gli spettatori americani. Opinioni date in base ai trailer e la curiosità intorno ai progetti.

La Walt Disney Pictures la fa da padrone, con tre titoli in testa. Ma vediamoli:

  1. Star Wars - Episodio VIII
  2. Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2
  3. La Bella & La Bestia
  4. Wonder Woman
  5. Spider-Man: Homecoming
  6. Justice League
  7. Fast & Furious 8
  8. Cinquanta Sfumature di Nero
  9. Logan
  10. Cattivissimo Me 3

Questa la lista degli attori, invece, più attesi in una performance nel 2017:

  1. Chris Pratt (Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2)
  2. Dwayne Johnson (Fast & Furious 8, Jumanji, Baywatch)
  3. Hugh Jackman (Logan, The Greatest Showman)
  4. Idris Elba (The Dark Tower, Thor: Ragnarok, Molly's Game)
  5. Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Ragnarok)

... e le attrici:

  1. Emma Watson (La Bella & La Bestia, The Circle)
  2. Daisy Ridley (Star Wars - Episodio VIII, Assassinio sull'Orient Express)
  3. Jennifer Lawrence (Red Sparrow, il nuovo film di Darren Aronofsky)
  4. Halle Berry (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Kidnap)
  5. Charlize Theron (Fast & Furious 8, The Coldest City, Tully)

