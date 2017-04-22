  1. HOME Cinema
  2. Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2
  3. Notizie
  4. Guardiani della Galassia vol.2, lo score, il cameo a sorpresa di Miley Cyrus
Marvel

Guardiani della Galassia vol.2, lo score, il cameo a sorpresa di Miley Cyrus

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
La famosa cantante e popstar Miley Cyrus avrà un cameo in Guardiani della Galassia vol.2. O, meglio, sembra sia soltanto 'vocale' (quindi, in italiano, dovrebbe un po' perdersi questo 'cameo').

Sia James Gunn che il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige hanno confermato che Miley Cyrus è la voce di Mainframe, sorta di sistema operativo dei fumetti originali dei Guardiani della Galassia. Sul perché e come apparirà Mainframe nel film, non lo sappiamo ancora...

Nel frattempo è arrivata in rete la tracklist dello score firmato da Tyler Bates:

1. Showtime a-Holes (1:27)
2. vs theAbilisk (2:35)
3. The Mantis Touch (1:53)
4. Spac (3:20)
5. Family History (3:48)
6. Groot Expectations (1:57)
7. Mammalian Bodies (1:50)
8. Starhawk (1:49)
9. Two-Time-Galaxy Savers (3:01)
10. I Know Who You Are (4:20)
11. Ego (2:47)
12. Kraglin and Drax (1:34)
13. The Expansion (1:05)
14. Mary Poppins and the Rat (3:07)
15. Gods (1:28)
16. Dad (2:28)
17. A Total Hasselhoff (2:01)
18. Sisters (2:05)
19. Guardians of the Frickin Galaxy (0:59)

Iscriviti alla pagina Facebook di Everyeye Cinema

Altri contenuti per Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

  1. Wonder Woman: un nuovo concept art mostra Diana andare all'attacco
  2. Animali Fantastici 2: Callum Turner è nel cast
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2

  • Distributore: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Italia
  • Genere: Comics / Fumetti
  • Regia: James Gunn
  • Interpreti: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Kurt Russell
  • Sceneggiatura: James Gunn
  • +

Nelle sale Italiane dal: 25/04/2017

Nelle sale USA dal: 05/05/2017

quanto attendi Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 2?

91%

Hype al massimo
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti