Guardiani della Galassia vol.2, lo score, il cameo a sorpresa di Miley Cyrus

La famosa cantante e popstaravrà un cameo in. O, meglio, sembra sia soltanto 'vocale' (quindi, in italiano, dovrebbe un po' perdersi questo 'cameo').

Sia James Gunn che il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige hanno confermato che Miley Cyrus è la voce di Mainframe, sorta di sistema operativo dei fumetti originali dei Guardiani della Galassia. Sul perché e come apparirà Mainframe nel film, non lo sappiamo ancora...

Nel frattempo è arrivata in rete la tracklist dello score firmato da Tyler Bates:

1. Showtime a-Holes (1:27)

2. vs theAbilisk (2:35)

3. The Mantis Touch (1:53)

4. Spac (3:20)

5. Family History (3:48)

6. Groot Expectations (1:57)

7. Mammalian Bodies (1:50)

8. Starhawk (1:49)

9. Two-Time-Galaxy Savers (3:01)

10. I Know Who You Are (4:20)

11. Ego (2:47)

12. Kraglin and Drax (1:34)

13. The Expansion (1:05)

14. Mary Poppins and the Rat (3:07)

15. Gods (1:28)

16. Dad (2:28)

17. A Total Hasselhoff (2:01)

18. Sisters (2:05)

19. Guardians of the Frickin Galaxy (0:59)