Guardiani della Galassia vol.2, lo score, il cameo a sorpresa di Miley Cyrus

Sia James Gunn che il presidente dei Marvel Studios Kevin Feige hanno confermato che Miley Cyrus è la voce di Mainframe, sorta di sistema operativo dei fumetti originali dei Guardiani della Galassia. Sul perché e come apparirà Mainframe nel film, non lo sappiamo ancora...
Nel frattempo è arrivata in rete la tracklist dello score firmato da Tyler Bates:
1. Showtime a-Holes (1:27)
2. vs theAbilisk (2:35)
3. The Mantis Touch (1:53)
4. Spac (3:20)
5. Family History (3:48)
6. Groot Expectations (1:57)
7. Mammalian Bodies (1:50)
8. Starhawk (1:49)
9. Two-Time-Galaxy Savers (3:01)
10. I Know Who You Are (4:20)
11. Ego (2:47)
12. Kraglin and Drax (1:34)
13. The Expansion (1:05)
14. Mary Poppins and the Rat (3:07)
15. Gods (1:28)
16. Dad (2:28)
17. A Total Hasselhoff (2:01)
18. Sisters (2:05)
19. Guardians of the Frickin Galaxy (0:59)