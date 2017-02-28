Ghost in the Shell: ecco i nuovi Character Motion Posters!

Per tutti i fan in attesa dell'uscita del nuovo film live-action, laha rilasciato molti nuovi motion poster che ci danno la possibilità di osservare ancora meglio i personaggi principali diche, come sempre, potete trovare dopo il salto, in calce alla notizia.

Impostato per un rilascio nelle sale il 31 marzo, Ghost in the Shell vede nei panni della protagonista Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Lucy) ed è stato diretto da Rupert Sanders (Biancaneve e il cacciatore).

Basato sul famoso manga omonimo della Kodansha Comics - scritto e illustrato da Masamune Shirow - il film è prodotto da Avi Arad (The Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man), Ari Arad (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance), e Steven Paul. Michael Costigan, Tetsu Fujimura, Mitsuhisa Ishikawa e Jeffrey Silver sono i produttori esecutivi.

Il cast di Ghost in the Shell include anche Beat Takeshi Kitano come Daisuke Aramaki, Juliette Binoche nei panni di Dr. Ouelet, Michael Pitt che impersona Kuze, Pilou Asbæk che interpreta Batou e Kaori Momoi. I membri della Sezione 9 sono interpretati da Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara e Tuwanda Manyimo.