Ghost in the Shell: ecco i nuovi Character Motion Posters!

Impostato per un rilascio nelle sale il 31 marzo, Ghost in the Shell vede nei panni della protagonista Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Lucy) ed è stato diretto da Rupert Sanders (Biancaneve e il cacciatore).
Basato sul famoso manga omonimo della Kodansha Comics - scritto e illustrato da Masamune Shirow - il film è prodotto da Avi Arad (The Amazing Spider-Man, Iron Man), Ari Arad (Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance), e Steven Paul. Michael Costigan, Tetsu Fujimura, Mitsuhisa Ishikawa e Jeffrey Silver sono i produttori esecutivi.
Il cast di Ghost in the Shell include anche Beat Takeshi Kitano come Daisuke Aramaki, Juliette Binoche nei panni di Dr. Ouelet, Michael Pitt che impersona Kuze, Pilou Asbæk che interpreta Batou e Kaori Momoi. I membri della Sezione 9 sono interpretati da Chin Han, Danusia Samal, Lasarus Ratuere, Yutaka Izumihara e Tuwanda Manyimo.
Chin Han is Togusa. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/hetCiAdPnl— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017
Danusia Samal is Ladriya. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/A7zYyWySrX— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017
Yutaka Izumihara is Saito. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/aBUhpA96vX— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017
Tawanda Manyimo is Borma. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/8ix8xsVXOJ— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017
Lasarus Ratuere is Ishikawa. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/cdp5xdjtg2— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017
Takeshi Kitano is Aramaki. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/2Sh7XM7Niq— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017
Pilou Asbaek is Batou. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/0UcYOUFdWT— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017
Scarlett Johansson is Major. #GhostInTheShell pic.twitter.com/vJwrTItEhV— Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) 27 febbraio 2017
