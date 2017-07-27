Festival di Venezia 2017: del Toro e Aronofsky in concorso, il programma

In competizione si daranno battaglia registi del calibro di Darren Aronofsky, George Clooney, Guillermo del Toro, Koreeda Hirokazu, i nostri Manetti Brothers, Paolo Virzi, Andrea Pallaoro, Sebastiano Riso, Alexander Payne, Abdellatif Kechiche. Fuori concorso arriveranno invece, fra gli altri, Stephen Frears, Kitano Takeshi, Silvio Soldini. Ecco il programma completo annunciato questa mattina a Roma suddiviso per sezione.
IN CONCORSO
- Human Flow, Ai Weiwei
- Mother!, Darren Aronofsky
- Suburbicon, George Clooney
- The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
- L’insulte, ZIad Doueiri
- La Villa, Robert Guediguian
- Lean on Pete, Andrew Haigh
- Mektoub, My Love: Canto Uno, Abdellatif Kechiche
- The Third Murder, Koreeda Hirokazu
- Jusqu’a la Garde, Xavier Legrand
- Ammore e Malavita, Manetti Brothers
- Foxtrot, Samuel Maoz
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
- Hannah, Andrea Pallaoro
- Downsizing, Alexander Payne
- Angels Wear White, Vivian Qu
- Una Famiglia, Sebastiano Riso
- First Reformed, Paul Schrader
- Sweet Country, Warwick Thornton
- The Leisure Seeker, Paolo Virzi
- Ex Libris - The New York Public Library, Frederick Wiseman
FUORI CONCORSO
- Our Souls at Night, Ritesh Batra
- Il Signor Rotpeter, Antonietta de Lillo
- Victoria & Abdul, Stephen Frears
- La Melodie, Rachid Hami
- Outrage Coda, Kitano Takeshi
- Loving Pablo, Fernando Leon de Aranoa
- Zama, Lucrecia Martel
- Wormwood, Errol Morris
- Diva!, Franceso Patierno
- Le FIdele, Michael R. Roskam
- Il Colore Nascosto Delle Cose, Silvio Soldini
- The Private Life of a Modern Woman, James Toback
- Brawl in Cell Block 99, S. Craig Zahler
DOCUMENTARI FUORI CONCORSO
- Cuba and the Cameraman, Jon Alpert
- My Generation, David Batty
- Piazza Vittorio, Abel Ferrara
- The Devil and Father Amorth, William Friedkin
- This is Congo, Daniel McCabe
- Ryuichi Sakamoto: Coda, Stephen Nomura Schible
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond. The Story of Jim Carrey, Andy Kaufman and Tony Clifton, Chris Smith
- Happy Winter, Giovanni Totaro
EVENTI SPECIALI
- Casa d’Altri, Gianni Amelio
- Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D, John Landis
- Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller (1983), Jerry Kramer
ORIZZONTI
- Disappearance, Ali Asgari
- Especes Menacees, Gilles Bourdos
- The Rape of Recy Taylor, Nancy Buirski
- Caniba, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Verena Paravel
- Les Bienheureux, Sofia Djama
- Marvin, Anne Fontaine
- Invisible, Pablo Giorgelli
- Brutti e Cattivi, Cosimo Gomez
- The Cousin, Tzahi Grad
- The Testament, Amichai Greenberg
- No Date, No Signature, Vahid Jalilvand
- Los Versos del Olvido, Alireza Khatami
- The Night I Swam, Damien Manivel, Igarashi Kohei
- Nico, 1988, Susanna Nicchiarelli
- Krieg, Rick Ostermann
- West of Sunshine, Jason Raftopoulos
- Gatta Cenerentola, Alessandro Rak, Ivan Cappiello, Marino Guarnieri, Dario Sansone
- Under the Tree, Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurdsson
- La Vita in Comune, Edoardo Winspeare
CINEMA NEL GIARDINO
- Manuel, Dario Albertini
- Controfigura, Ra di Martino
- Woodshock, Kate Mulleavy, Laura Mulleavy
- Nato a Casal di Principe, Bruno Oliviero
- Suburra – The Series, Michele Placido, Andrea Molaioli, Giuseppe Capotondi
- Tueurs, Francois, Troukens, Jean-Francois Hensgens
DOCUMENTARI VENICE CLASSICS
- Light Years, Manuel Abramovich
- Evviva Giuseppe, Stefano Consiglio
- La Lucida Follia di Marco Ferreri, Selma Jean Dell’Olio
- The Russian Revolution Through its Films, Emmanuel Hamon
- The Prince and the Dybbuk, Elwira Niewiera
- La Voce di Fantozzi, Mario Sesti
- This is the War Room!, Boris Hars-Tschachotin
DOCUMENTARI SPECIALI
- La Lunga Strada del Ritorno, Alessandro Blasetti
- Barbiana ’65 La Lezione di Don Milani, Alessandro G. A. D’Alessandro
- Lievito Madre, Le Ragazze del Secolo Scorso, Concita de Gregorio, Esmeralda Calabria
BIENNALE COLLEGE
- Beautiful Things, Giorgio Ferrero
- Martyr, Mazen Khaled
- Strange Colours, Alena Lodkina
