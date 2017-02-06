Fast & Furious 8: ecco lo spettacolare trailer del Superbowl

La Universal Pictures ha diramato in rete uno spettacolare ed adrenalinico spot diper il Superbowl. Come sempre, potete trovare lo spot nel player in calce a questa notizia.

Dopo l'incredibile successo al box-office del settimo capitolo, Vin Diesel torna ad interpretare Dominic Toretto in questo ottavo episodio della saga, stavolta per la regia di F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton).

Nel cast torneranno Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges e Elsa Pataky, oltre a Kurt Russell. Villain d'eccezione sarà Charlize Theron; tra le new entry anche Scott Eastwood ed Helen Mirren.

Fast & Furious 8 sarà distribuito dalla Universal Pictures questo aprile nelle sale cinematografiche.