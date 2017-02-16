Fast & Furious 8: ecco il ruolo di Helen Mirren

Il trailer del Superbowl di settimana scorsa non ha fatto che aumentare l'attesa per il film che vede Dominic Toretto passare incredibilmente dalla parte della sensuale villain Cipher. Per riportarlo dalla loro parte Letty, Hobbs e gli altri chiederanno aiuto a una loro vecchia e cattiva conoscenza, Deckard Shaw.
Il ruolo di Helen Mirren è stato svelato da Evans:"Owen Shaw si trova in un ospedale militare, dato che è l'uomo più ricercato del mondo. Ma Owen ha un fratello molto potente e ora ha pure una mamma, interpretata da Helen Mirren."
Diretto da F. Gary Gray, Fast & Furious 8 comprende nel cast Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, il premio Oscar Charlize Theron, il premio Oscar Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Eden Estrella, Don Omar, Tego Calderon, Kristofer Hivju, Scott Eastwood e Oleg Prudius.
Fast & Furious 8: ecco il ruolo di Helen Mirrendi
Davide Sica
Fast & Furious 8
- Distributore: Universal Pictures International Italy
- Genere: Azione
- Regia: F. Gary Gray-
- Interpreti: Vin Diesel, Ronda Rousey, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucas Black, Kurt Russell, Jordana Brewster, Jason Statham, Elsa Pataky, Dwayne Johnson, Djimon Hounsou, Charlize Theron, Catherine Chen
- +
Nelle sale Italiane dal: 13/04/2017
