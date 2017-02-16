  1. HOME Cinema
Fast & Furious 8: ecco il ruolo di Helen Mirren

Tra poche settimane potremo vedere al cinema Fast & Furious 8, il nuovo capitolo del franchise con protagonista Vin Diesel. L'ottavo film è diretto da F. Gary Gray e scritto da Chris Morgan e ha nel cast anche il premio Oscar Helen Mirren, il cui ruolo, ignoto fino ad ora, è stato svelato da un altro componente del cast, Luke Evans.

Il trailer del Superbowl di settimana scorsa non ha fatto che aumentare l'attesa per il film che vede Dominic Toretto passare incredibilmente dalla parte della sensuale villain Cipher. Per riportarlo dalla loro parte Letty, Hobbs e gli altri chiederanno aiuto a una loro vecchia e cattiva conoscenza, Deckard Shaw.
Il ruolo di Helen Mirren è stato svelato da Evans:"Owen Shaw si trova in un ospedale militare, dato che è l'uomo più ricercato del mondo. Ma Owen ha un fratello molto potente e ora ha pure una mamma, interpretata da Helen Mirren."
Diretto da F. Gary Gray, Fast & Furious 8 comprende nel cast Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, il premio Oscar Charlize Theron, il premio Oscar Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Eden Estrella, Don Omar, Tego Calderon, Kristofer Hivju, Scott Eastwood e Oleg Prudius.

