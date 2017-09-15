Ezra Miller nella nuova foto di Justice League con alcuni easter eggs

Warner Bros. ha diffuso online una nuova immagine di Barry Allen/The Flash in Justice League , interpretato da. Nell'immagine del film, diretto dae completato da, sono presenti alcuni easter eggs, soprattutto alcuni riferimenti a Rick and Morty e Captain Cold. Il film arriverà nelle sale a novembre.

Dopo aver ritrovato fede nell'umanità Bruce Wayne stringe un patto con Diana Prince per affrontare un nemico terribile. I due cercano di dar vita ad un team di supereroi e insieme ad Aquaman, Cyborg e The Flash creeranno la Justice League per cercare di salvare il pianeta.

Il cast di Justice League comprende Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Jesse Eisenberg, Amber Heard, J.K. Simmons, Billy Crudup, Willem Dafoe, Joe Morton, Diane Lane e Karen Bryson.