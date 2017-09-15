Logo Everyeye Cinema

  Ezra Miller nella nuova foto di Justice League con alcuni easter eggs

Warner Bros. ha diffuso online una nuova immagine di Barry Allen/The Flash in Justice League, interpretato da Ezra Miller. Nell'immagine del film, diretto da Zack Snyder e completato da Joss Whedon, sono presenti alcuni easter eggs, soprattutto alcuni riferimenti a Rick and Morty e Captain Cold. Il film arriverà nelle sale a novembre.

Dopo aver ritrovato fede nell'umanità Bruce Wayne stringe un patto con Diana Prince per affrontare un nemico terribile. I due cercano di dar vita ad un team di supereroi e insieme ad Aquaman, Cyborg e The Flash creeranno la Justice League per cercare di salvare il pianeta.
Il cast di Justice League comprende Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Jesse Eisenberg, Amber Heard, J.K. Simmons, Billy Crudup, Willem Dafoe, Joe Morton, Diane Lane e Karen Bryson.

Ezra Miller nella nuova foto di Justice League con alcuni easter eggs

Justice League

Justice League
  • Distributore: Warner Bros. Pictures Italia
  • Genere: Azione
  • Regia: Zack Snyder
  • Interpreti: Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, JK Simmons, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe
  • +

Nelle sale Italiane dal: 2017

Nelle sale USA dal: 17/11/2017

