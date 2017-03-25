  1. HOME Cinema
  2. The Predator
  3. Notizie
  4. Edward James Olmos è nel cast di The Predator!

Edward James Olmos è nel cast di The Predator!

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
Secondo il The Hollywood Reporter, l'attore Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) si è unito al cast del nuovo The Predator, le cui riprese si stanno svolgendo a Vancouver.

Edward James Olmos interpreterà una figura militare nella pellicola; prossimamente vedremo l'attore riprendere i panni di Gaff in Blade Runner 2049.

Boyd Holbrook (Logan - The Wolverine) guida un cast che include Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalisse), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter), Alfie Allen (Il Trono di Spade), Sterling K. Brown (Pantera Nera) e Thomas Jane (The Punisher).

La regia è affidata a Shane Black (The Nice Guys, Iron Man 3), che ha co-scritto la sceneggiatura insieme a Fred Dekker. Il film arriverà il 9 febbraio 2018.

FONTE: THR
Iscriviti alla pagina Facebook di Everyeye Cinema

Altri contenuti per The Predator

  1. Robert Rodriguez frontrunner per dirigere il remake di Fuga da New York!
The Predator

The Predator

  • Distributore:
  • Genere: Azione
  • Regia: Shane Black
  • Sceneggiatura: Shane Black, Fred Dekker
  • Nazione: Usa

quanto attendi The Predator?

68%

Interesse moderato
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti