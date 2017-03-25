Edward James Olmos è nel cast di The Predator!

Edward James Olmos interpreterà una figura militare nella pellicola; prossimamente vedremo l'attore riprendere i panni di Gaff in Blade Runner 2049.
Boyd Holbrook (Logan - The Wolverine) guida un cast che include Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalisse), Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter), Alfie Allen (Il Trono di Spade), Sterling K. Brown (Pantera Nera) e Thomas Jane (The Punisher).
La regia è affidata a Shane Black (The Nice Guys, Iron Man 3), che ha co-scritto la sceneggiatura insieme a Fred Dekker. Il film arriverà il 9 febbraio 2018.FONTE: THR