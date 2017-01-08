Batman v Superman guida la shortlist delle nomination ai Razzie Awards

Anche quest'anno, i Razzie Awards premieranno i peggiori titoli del 2016. La lista ufficiale delle nomination arriverà il 23 giugno, ma è già trapelata in rete la shortlist dei titoli presi in considerazione. Li trovate dopo il salto.

PEGGIOR PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIPOFF O SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Blair Witch

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Fifty Shades of Black (rip-off of Fifty Shades of Grey)

Independence Day: Resurgence

The Legend of Tarzan

London Has Fallen

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Ride Along 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander 2

PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA

Assassin’s Creed

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Fifty Shades of Black

Ghostbusters

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Mother’s Day

Suicide Squad

Zoolander 2

PEGGIOR CO-PROTAGONISTA FEMMINILE

Cassi Davis – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day

Keira Knightley – Collateral Beauty

Helen Mirren – Collateral Beauty

Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black

Octavia Spencer – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig – Masterminds / Zoolander 2

Kate Winslet – Collateral Beauty

PEGGIOR CO-PROTAGONISTA MASCHILE

Nicolas Cage – Snowden

Benedict Cumberbatch – Zoolander 2

Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass

Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2

Jeff Goldblum – Independence Day: Resurgence

Jeremy Irons – Assassin’s Creed / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

T.J. Miller – Office Christmas Party

Geoffrey Rush – Gods of Egypt

Brenton Thwaites – Gods of Egypt

Owen Wilson – Masterminds / Zoolander 2

PEGGIOR REGISTA

Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence

Justin Kurzel – Assassin’s Creed

Dan Mazer – Dirty Grandpa

Greg McLean – The Darkness

Babak Najafi – London Has Fallen

Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Michael Tiddes – Fifty Shades of Black

PEGGIOR ATTRICE

Jennifer Aniston – Mother’s Day / Office Christmas Party

Marion Cotillard – Allied / Assassin’s Creed

Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Radha Mitchell – The Darkness

Tyler Perry (as Madea) – Boo! A Madea Halloween

Margot Robbie – The Legend of Tarzan / Suicide Squad

Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day

Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts – The Divergent Series: Allegiant / Shut In

Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant

PEGGIOR ATTORE

Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Kevin Bacon – The Darkness

Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt / London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dinesh D’Souza (as himself) – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Robert De Niro – Dirty Grandpa

Zac Efron – Dirty Grandpa / Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Liam Hemsworth – Independence Day: Resurgence

Brad Pitt – Allied

Will Smith – Collateral Beauty / Suicide Squad

Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2

Marlon Wayans – Fifty Shades of Black

PEGGIOR FILM

Assassin’s Creed

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Collateral Beauty

The Darkness

Dirty Grandpa

The Divergent Series: Allegiant

Fifty Shades of Black

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

London Has Fallen

Mother’s Day

Suicide Squad

Zoolander 2