Batman v Superman guida la shortlist delle nomination ai Razzie Awards

PEGGIOR PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIPOFF O SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Blair Witch
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Fifty Shades of Black (rip-off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Independence Day: Resurgence
The Legend of Tarzan
London Has Fallen
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
Ride Along 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
PEGGIOR SCENEGGIATURA
Assassin’s Creed
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Fifty Shades of Black
Ghostbusters
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Mother’s Day
Suicide Squad
Zoolander 2
PEGGIOR CO-PROTAGONISTA FEMMINILE
Cassi Davis – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Julianne Hough – Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson – Mother’s Day
Keira Knightley – Collateral Beauty
Helen Mirren – Collateral Beauty
Aubrey Plaza – Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour – Fifty Shades of Black
Octavia Spencer – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Sela Ward – Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig – Masterminds / Zoolander 2
Kate Winslet – Collateral Beauty
PEGGIOR CO-PROTAGONISTA MASCHILE
Nicolas Cage – Snowden
Benedict Cumberbatch – Zoolander 2
Johnny Depp – Alice Through the Looking Glass
Jesse Eisenberg – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Will Ferrell – Zoolander 2
Jeff Goldblum – Independence Day: Resurgence
Jeremy Irons – Assassin’s Creed / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
T.J. Miller – Office Christmas Party
Geoffrey Rush – Gods of Egypt
Brenton Thwaites – Gods of Egypt
Owen Wilson – Masterminds / Zoolander 2
PEGGIOR REGISTA
Dinesh D’Souza – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich – Independence Day: Resurgence
Justin Kurzel – Assassin’s Creed
Dan Mazer – Dirty Grandpa
Greg McLean – The Darkness
Babak Najafi – London Has Fallen
Tyler Perry – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Alex Proyas – Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Michael Tiddes – Fifty Shades of Black
PEGGIOR ATTRICE
Jennifer Aniston – Mother’s Day / Office Christmas Party
Marion Cotillard – Allied / Assassin’s Creed
Megan Fox – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Radha Mitchell – The Darkness
Tyler Perry (as Madea) – Boo! A Madea Halloween
Margot Robbie – The Legend of Tarzan / Suicide Squad
Julia Roberts – Mother’s Day
Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts – The Divergent Series: Allegiant / Shut In
Shailene Woodley – The Divergent Series: Allegiant
PEGGIOR ATTORE
Ben Affleck – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Kevin Bacon – The Darkness
Gerard Butler – Gods of Egypt / London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dinesh D’Souza (as himself) – Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Robert De Niro – Dirty Grandpa
Zac Efron – Dirty Grandpa / Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates
Liam Hemsworth – Independence Day: Resurgence
Brad Pitt – Allied
Will Smith – Collateral Beauty / Suicide Squad
Ben Stiller – Zoolander 2
Marlon Wayans – Fifty Shades of Black
PEGGIOR FILM
Assassin’s Creed
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Collateral Beauty
The Darkness
Dirty Grandpa
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
Fifty Shades of Black
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
London Has Fallen
Mother’s Day
Suicide Squad
Zoolander 2