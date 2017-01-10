BAFTA 2017: le nomination dominate da La La Land, Arrival e Animali Notturni

Il film di Chazelle ha ottenuto ben undici nomination, sbaragliando la concorrenza e lasciando comunque spazio per altri due film, ricoperti di candidature: Arrival di Denis Villeneuve e Animali Notturni di Tom Ford, entrambi con nove nomination accumulate. Le premiazioni si terranno la sera del 12 febbraio alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra, presentate da Stephen Fry.
Ecco tutte le candidature:
MIGLIOR FILM
Arrival
Io, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE
American Honey
La verità negata
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Io, Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – Io, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Animali Notturni
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Andrew Garfield – La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Animali Notturni
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – La ragazza del treno
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence
Natalie Portman – Jackie
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Animali Notturni
Dev Patel – Lion
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Hayley Squires – Io, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Barriere
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Arrival
La Battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Animali Notturni
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Hell Or High Water
Io, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UN REGISTA INGLESE
Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness
John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass
Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow
MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Il figlio di Saul
Toni Erdmann
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Alla ricerca di Dory
Kubo e la spada magica
Oceania
Zootropolis
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Animali Notturni
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Arrival
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Animali Notturni
Manchester By The Sea
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
Florence
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Animali Notturni
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Allied
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Florence
Jackie
La La Land
MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
Doctor Strange
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Ave, Caesare!
La La Land
Animali Notturni
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Il Libro della Giungla
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Animali Notturni
MIGLIOR SONORO
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO INGLESE
Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO INGLESE
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
EE RISING STAR AWARD
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga