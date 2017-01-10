  1. HOME Cinema
  2. BAFTA2017
  3. Notizie
  4. BAFTA 2017: le nomination dominate da La La Land, Arrival e Animali Notturni

BAFTA 2017: le nomination dominate da La La Land, Arrival e Animali Notturni

di
INFORMAZIONI FILM
Sono state annunciate poco fa le candidature ufficiali della British Academy of Film and Television Arts, meglio conosciuti come i BAFTA, l'equivalente britannico dei premi Oscar. A fare piazza pulita di candidature, come del resto abbastanza prevedibile, è stato il film musicale di Damien Chazelle, La La Land, reduce da sette Golden Globes.

Il film di Chazelle ha ottenuto ben undici nomination, sbaragliando la concorrenza e lasciando comunque spazio per altri due film, ricoperti di candidature: Arrival di Denis Villeneuve e Animali Notturni di Tom Ford, entrambi con nove nomination accumulate. Le premiazioni si terranno la sera del 12 febbraio alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra, presentate da Stephen Fry.
Ecco tutte le candidature:

cco l’elenco completo delle nomation:

MIGLIOR FILM

Arrival
Io, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

American Honey
La verità negata
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Io, Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival
Ken Loach – Io, Daniel Blake
Damien Chazelle – La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea
Tom Ford – Animali Notturni

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Andrew Garfield – La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Animali Notturni
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – La ragazza del treno
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence
Natalie Portman – Jackie

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Animali Notturni
Dev Patel – Lion
Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water
Hugh Grant – Florence
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Hayley Squires – Io, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Barriere

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Arrival
La Battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Animali Notturni

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Hell Or High Water
Io, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UN REGISTA INGLESE

Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness
John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass
Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Il figlio di Saul
Toni Erdmann

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Alla ricerca di Dory
Kubo e la spada magica
Oceania
Zootropolis

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Animali Notturni

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Arrival
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Animali Notturni
Manchester By The Sea

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Florence
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Animali Notturni
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Florence
Jackie
La La Land

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Doctor Strange
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Ave, Caesare!
La La Land
Animali Notturni

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Arrival
Doctor Strange
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
Il Libro della Giungla
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Animali Notturni

MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli
La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO INGLESE

Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO INGLESE

The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Tom Holland
Ruth Negga

  1. Pantera Nera: anche Phylicia Rashad è nel film
BAFTA2017

BAFTA2017

  • Distributore:
  • Genere: Non Disponibile

quanto attendi BAFTA2017?

ND.
Aggiungi il tuo hype

  • Contenuti più Letti