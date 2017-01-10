BAFTA 2017: le nomination dominate da La La Land, Arrival e Animali Notturni

Sono state annunciate poco fa le candidature ufficiali della, meglio conosciuti come i, l'equivalente britannico dei premi Oscar. A fare piazza pulita di candidature, come del resto abbastanza prevedibile, è stato il film musicale di Damien Chazelle,, reduce da sette Golden Globes.

Il film di Chazelle ha ottenuto ben undici nomination, sbaragliando la concorrenza e lasciando comunque spazio per altri due film, ricoperti di candidature: Arrival di Denis Villeneuve e Animali Notturni di Tom Ford, entrambi con nove nomination accumulate. Le premiazioni si terranno la sera del 12 febbraio alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra, presentate da Stephen Fry.

Ecco tutte le candidature:

MIGLIOR FILM

Arrival

Io, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

MIGLIOR FILM INGLESE

American Honey

La verità negata

Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli

Io, Daniel Blake

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

MIGLIOR REGISTA

Denis Villeneuve – Arrival

Ken Loach – Io, Daniel Blake

Damien Chazelle – La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

Tom Ford – Animali Notturni

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Andrew Garfield – La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Animali Notturni

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

MIGLIORE ATTRICE

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – La ragazza del treno

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence

Natalie Portman – Jackie

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Animali Notturni

Dev Patel – Lion

Jeff Bridges – Hell Or High Water

Hugh Grant – Florence

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Hayley Squires – Io, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester By The Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Barriere

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA

Arrival

La Battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Animali Notturni

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Hell Or High Water

Io, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO PER UN REGISTA INGLESE

Mike Carey, Camille Gatin – The Girl With All The Gifts

George Amponsah, Dionne Walker – The Hard Stop

Pete Middleton, James Spinney, Jo-Jo Ellison – Notes On Blindness

John Donnelly, Ben Williams – The Pass

Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh – Under The Shadow

MIGLIOR FILM NON IN LINGUA INGLESE

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Il figlio di Saul

Toni Erdmann

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes On Blindness

Weiner

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Alla ricerca di Dory

Kubo e la spada magica

Oceania

Zootropolis

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Arrival

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Animali Notturni

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Arrival

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Animali Notturni

Manchester By The Sea

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Florence

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Animali Notturni

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

Allied

Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli

Florence

Jackie

La La Land

MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE

Doctor Strange

Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli

Ave, Caesare!

La La Land

Animali Notturni

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli

Il Libro della Giungla

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Animali Notturni

MIGLIOR SONORO

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Animali Fantastici e dove trovarli

La battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO INGLESE

Consumed

Home

Mouth Of Hell

The Party

Standby

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO ANIMATO INGLESE

The Alan Dimension

A Love Story

Tough

EE RISING STAR AWARD

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Tom Holland

Ruth Negga