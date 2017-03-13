A Wrinkle in Time: la Duvernay conferma la fine delle riprese con le prime foto

  1. HOME Cinema
Le riprese perla pellicola di prossima uscita che porterà il titolo di A Wrinkle in Time sono ufficialmente terminate e a darne conferma è la regista del film Ava Duvernay, che da poche ore ha postato sul suo account di Twitter le prime foto che ci mostrano le prime immagini provenienti dal set. Come sempre, troviate le foto dopo il salto.

Definendolo "un'avventura epica" di cui "ama ogni minuto," la Duvernay ha anche condiviso una sfilza di nuove foto in compagnia degli attori del cast, tra cui Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon e Andre Holland e molti altri.
A proposito di questo suo nuovo progetto, la Duvernay ha voluto commentare questa esperienza dichiarando: "Grazie a questa squadra veramente fantastica, A Wrinkle in Time sarà qualcosa per cui lo studio ci sosterrà in ogni passo di questo lungo e affascinante cammino. Senza dubbio sarà un'esperienza straordinaria.".
Ricordiamo che A Wrinkle in Time ha una data di debutto nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi previsto per il 6 aprile 2018.

FONTE: DeadLine

