A Wrinkle in Time: la Duvernay conferma la fine delle riprese con le prime foto

Definendolo "un'avventura epica" di cui "ama ogni minuto," la Duvernay ha anche condiviso una sfilza di nuove foto in compagnia degli attori del cast, tra cui Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon e Andre Holland e molti altri.
A proposito di questo suo nuovo progetto, la Duvernay ha voluto commentare questa esperienza dichiarando: "Grazie a questa squadra veramente fantastica, A Wrinkle in Time sarà qualcosa per cui lo studio ci sosterrà in ogni passo di questo lungo e affascinante cammino. Senza dubbio sarà un'esperienza straordinaria.".
Ricordiamo che A Wrinkle in Time ha una data di debutto nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi previsto per il 6 aprile 2018.
A Wrinkle in Time: la Duvernay conferma la fine delle riprese con le prime fotodi
Eleonora Bigando
Definendolo "un'avventura epica" di cui "ama ogni minuto," la Duvernay ha anche condiviso una sfilza di nuove foto in compagnia degli attori del cast, tra cui Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon e Andre Holland e molti altri.
That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017
That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! 💛 pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017
That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017
WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. 👑 pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017
That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. 💛 pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017
That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! 💛 pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017
That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! 💛 pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017
Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of WRINKLE IN TIME and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience. pic.twitter.com/1Zyxg39fgO— Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017
Altri contenuti per A Wrinkle in Time
- A Wrinkle in Time: Ava DuVernay rilascia alcuni nuovi video dal set del film
- A Wrinkle in Time: annunciata la data d'uscita
- A Wrinkle in time: annunciato il cast, le riprese cominceranno domani!
- Chris Pine è l'ultima aggiunta al cast di A Wrinkle in Time
- A Wrinkle in Time: Storm Reid si aggiudica il ruolo della protagonista
A Wrinkle in Time
- Distributore:
- Genere: Non Disponibile
quanto attendi A Wrinkle in Time?
Contenuti più Letti
- 16 commentiPerché Calibano appare sia in Logan che in X-Men: Apocalisse?
- 12 commentiWonder Woman: Gal Gadot nel nuovo trailer italiano!
- 10 commentiFast & Furious 8: Vin Diesel sul perché di un Toretto cattivo
- 2 commentiKing Kong, la recensione del remake del 1976 - recensione
- 5 commentiAmerican Sniper: in tv il film di Clint Eastwood con Bradley Cooper