A Wrinkle in Time: la Duvernay conferma la fine delle riprese con le prime foto

Definendolo "un'avventura epica" di cui "ama ogni minuto," la Duvernay ha anche condiviso una sfilza di nuove foto in compagnia degli attori del cast, tra cui Oprah Winfrey , Reese Witherspoon e Andre Holland e molti altri. A proposito di questo suo nuovo progetto, la Duvernay ha voluto commentare questa esperienza dichiarando: "Grazie a questa squadra veramente fantastica, A Wrinkle in Time sarà qualcosa per cui lo studio ci sosterrà in ogni passo di questo lungo e affascinante cammino. Senza dubbio sarà un'esperienza straordinaria.". Ricordiamo che A Wrinkle in Time ha una data di debutto nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi previsto per il 6 aprile 2018.

That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! 💛 pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017

WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. 👑 pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017

That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. 💛 pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017

That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! 💛 pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017

That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! 💛 pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) 12 marzo 2017